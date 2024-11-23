logo
States & UTs

Delhi: Woman police constable stabbed to death during night patrol in Govindpuri

Woman constable stabbed to death during night patrol in South Delhi's Govindpuri area, probe underway
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Delhi
Nov 23, 2024, 03:56 AM
Representative image of stabbing with a knife.

New Delhi [India]: A woman police constable was stabbed to death during night patrolling in Govindpuri area of South Delhi, said officials on Saturday.
The deceased identified as Kiran Pal was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.
According to Delhi police, "The body of the deceased was found in Govindpuri Gali no 13 with several stab wounds."
Police said, "The senior officials have reached the spot of the incident and are investigating the incident. The stab wounds were found on leg and chest."
Further details awaited. (ANI)

Police Officer Killed in DelhiSouth Delhi CrimeDelhi Crime NewsDelhi law and orderDelhi Police Constable MurderPolice Investigation GovindpuriWoman Constable StabbedStabbing Incident GovindpuriGovindpuri Crime NewsDelhi Night Patrol Incident

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...