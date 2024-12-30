Delhi Waqf Board Imams Protest Outside Kejriwal’s Residence Over 17-Month Salary Delay

New Delhi: Imams of Delhi Waqf Board have been protesting outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the delay in the release of their salaries.

Speaking to ANI, All India Imam Association Chairman Sajid Rashidi expressed dismay over the delay in the release of salaries of the imams of the Delhi Waqf Board by the Delhi government.

Rashidi stated that they haven't received their salaries from last 17 months, adding that they are continuously meeting several officials and leaders of the government, but no action has been taken yet into the matter.

Rashidi gave an ultimatum to the Delhi government saying that if their salaries wouldn't get sanctioned, the imams will sit on protest here and not get up till they get their salaries.

He said, "It has been 17 months and our salaries have not been paid. We have been trying to highlight this for the last 6 months. We have met the CM, the LG and all senior and junior officers. This is why we have all gathered here today... If they do not give us our answers now, we will sit on a protest here and not get up till we get our salaries..."

Rashidi further stated that they met the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also for solution of their problem but solution has been taken in this regard.

"From the last six months, we are continuously trying to get solution of our problems. We have met them for more than 50 times, but unable to get any solution. Its been 20 days we have met the CM Atishi. She had affirmed that the problem will get cleared in 4-5 days but nothing has happened," he added.

Another Imam of Paharganj also stated that they haven't received their salaries from last 17 months and have come here to request the ruling party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to grant their 17 months long pending salary.

Mohammad Ibrahim said, "I am Imam at a Masjid located in Paharganj, New Delhi. We are imams of Delhi Waqf Board. From last 17 months we haven't received our salaries. In this week, we have come for the third time to meet Arvind Kejriwal. Our Imam Rashidi Sahab has been trying since 6 months to meet him. We all are tensed as 17 months is a long tenure. We have come here to request the ruling party (AAP) chief to grant our 17 months long pending salary."

Imam of one of Chandani Chowk's Masjid, Mohammad Murtaza said, "The problem is that we haven't received our salaries from the last 17 monthss... Only Waqf Board knows the reason. We always do our duty..." (ANI).