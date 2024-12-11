Delhi Shivers at 5.6°C: Homeless Seek Refuge Amid Cold Wave, AQI Remains Poor

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday experienced further dip in the temperature and a thin layer of fog covered parts of the city. At 5.30 am, 5.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at the city.

As temperature continues to remain in the single digit in the national capital more homeless people have taken refuge in the night shelters. At these shelters, they are provided with bed, blankets, food and first aid.

"Now we have 16 to 17 people taking shelter here. They are provided with meals two times and tea. If they fall ill, we have first aide box but the ill is serious we will take them into hospitals. We also have rescue teams who take rounds with ambulance," Manoj Rawat, a caretaker at a night shelter told ANI.

According to officials, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured at 209 at 7 am in Delhi on Wednesday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

"For the last three-four days the weather has changed in the capital. The sky is clear," a cyclist told ANI.

On Tuesday at 7 am, 8.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital. India Meteorological Department predicted colder nights ahead with Delhi's minimum temperature likely to fall to 6 degrees Celsius by December 12.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the Jammu and Kashmir capital dipped below zero degrees.

According to the IMD, Srinagar recorded -0.8oC at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -2 degrees Celsius accompanied by a partly cloudy sky.

Meanwhile, a Cold wave has also gripped North Indian hill town Shimla and its surrounding regions following a fresh spell of snowfall. The icy conditions have created difficulties for residents, impacting their daily routines. (ANI)