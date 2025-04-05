Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma lays foundation stone of culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg

New Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg, Defence Colony in the national capital.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, "People have been demanding this (culvert bridge) for the last three to four years... We had promised that we would start this work in April. This project is worth Rs 7.30 crore and will be completed in 11 months. It will provide great relief to the people here."

Parvesh Verma said that the project was a long-standing demand of the local people, who had been asking for it for the last three to four years. The Culvert bridge project is worth Rs 7.30 crore and will be completed in 11 months.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "PM Narendra Modi had pledged to Delhi voters that if they bring the double engine government, he will spend himself in Delhi's development... This culvert bridge is an example of Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh fulfilling the same pledge... Today, on the auspicious festival of Durga Ashtami, we have laid the foundation stone here. This culvert bridge will be ready within the next 11 months and will cost approximately Rs 7.30 crore. I thank CM Rekha Gupta for sanctioning it..."

Earlier, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma inspected water management and infrastructure in East Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Parvesh Verma said, "Today, I toured Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency with MLA OP Sharma. We witnessed many shortcomings here. The officials have been informed. All the work left here will be completed soon."

The Minister emphasised that the focus was on educating people rather than imposing fines. In a significant move to protect the Yamuna River, the Delhi Government has requested the Territorial Army to safeguard the river from dumping, mining, encroachment, and theft.

This decision aims to preserve the river in its natural form and achieve the government's target of cleaning the Yamuna within three years."Delhi government has requested the Territorial Army to protect Yamuna," Water Minister Parvesh Verma said.

"We don't want to put fines but want to educate people on why they should not throw garbage in Yamuna or why they should save water," he added.

The Yamuna has been a key focus of the newly formed Delhi Government. The proposal has been extensively discussed, and a formal request to the Territorial Army is expected soon. (ANI)