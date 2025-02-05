Delhi Polls: Space-Themed Polling Booth Captivates Voters in Vikaspuri

New Delhi: As voters in Delhi queued up to exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls on Wednesday, a polling booth in the Vikaspuri assembly constituency was the cynosure of all eyes with its unique decorations themed 'Chandrayan se chunav tak Bharat ki udaan'.

Volunteers at the polling booth were seen dressed up as astronauts to assist voters in casting their votes. The ambience at the booth was also very space-themed with telescopes and bioscopes installed at the polling booth.

A voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The North-East district of the national capital led the way with the highest turnout of 52.73 per cent turnout among all districts.The lowest turnout of 43.10 per cent was recorded in the New Delhi district just behind Central district of where a turnout of 43.45 per cent recorded at 3 pm today.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 48.32 per cent, East 47.09 per cent, North 46.31 per cent, North West 46.81 per cent, Shahdara 49.58 per cent, South 44.89 per cent, South East 43.91 per cent and West 45.06 per cent, as of 3 pm.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today and will continue till 6pm amid tight security in all seats.

Earlier today, the District Election Office (DEO) North Delhi dismissed allegations of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station in Shakur Basti, following claims that a police officer forced a voter to support a particular political party.

In a post on social media platform X, the DEO clarified, "This is with reference to a complaint received on February 5, 2025, at 12:33 PM, alleging that police personnel at Sainik Vihar forced a voter to exercise their vote in favor of a particular political party. Upon receiving the complaint, the Flying Squad (FST) was immediately dispatched to the location. The team reached the site and initiated an inquiry."

The inquiry revealed that the voters had cast their ballot independently, without any external influence.The controversy began when AAP in its post on social media platform X, shared a video, alleging that Delhi police is "hijacking the election".

The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 57.13 per cent and Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 53.63 per cent as of 3 pm in the in the bypolls. (ANI)