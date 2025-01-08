Delhi Police take security measures to ensure smooth conduct of Delhi Assembly poll

New Delhi: Delhi Police are on their toes to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly election in the national capital, with voting scheduled for February 5. The police have taken various security measures for this purpose.

The police have increased their vigilance at inter-state border checkpoints with CCTV cameras being installed at critical locations.

The Police said that quick cracking down on illicit activities with special emphasis on preventing the smuggling of liquor and tackling bootlegging operations is its priority.

The police will also monitor criminal elements to maintain peace during the elections, executing Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), and apprehending wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders. It has enhanced intelligence sharing with the Headquarters command room. The Police will coordinate with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The election contest in Delhi gathered momentum on Tuesday with the Election Commission announcing that the national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8. All the key contenders - ruling AAP, BJP and Congress said they were ready and talked about their plans to woo the voters.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The final voter list published on January 6 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)