Delhi Police Seizes Rs 1.5 Cr Cash, Arrests Bootleggers Ahead of Elections

New Delhi: In an operation ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, the North-West District Police has launched an intensive crackdown against illicit liquor, drugs, unaccounted cash, and public drinking to ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to police, during picket checking, six individuals were apprehended, and Rs 1,50,60,000 in unaccounted cash was seized at three different locations. Acting on credible intelligence, the combined efforts of the Local Police and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) led to the successful interception.

In another major operation, six bootleggers were arrested with the recovery of 1,862 quarters and five bottles of illicit liquor. A car used for transporting the liquor, sourced from adjoining states, was also seized. This action was aimed at preventing the illegal distribution of liquor ahead of the elections.

The police also launched an anti-drug operation, which led to the arrest of four drug peddlers and users. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 4.65 grams of smack and 804 grams of ganja.

To maintain public order, the police initiated a campaign against drinking at public places. A total of 20 individuals were booked under Section 40A of the Excise Act, and 33 others were booked under Section 40B.

Furthermore, the police intensified their efforts to curb the illegal possession of weapons. As part of targeted operations, 10 knives were recovered, and 10 individuals were arrested.

Meanwhile, A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, highlighting the alarming situation in the public domain since the notification for the Delhi state legislative assembly elections.

The petition alleges that the public domain is inundated with spam calls from various organizations and political parties promoting their campaigns, thereby infringing on citizens' Right to Privacy, which is protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.The bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela will hear the plea today.

The PIL states that these calls, orchestrated with the intent to spread hatred, bias, and malicious content, have not only harmed the reputation of political parties but also violated the public's right to make an unbiased choice in electing their representatives.

The plea further highlights that the spam calls promote the agenda of a specific political party, urging the public to vote for them in exchange for promised freebies. The calls allegedly warn that if the opposition wins, these benefits will be withdrawn, creating public animosity and prejudice. Such material, the petition states, has the potential to tarnish the image of rival parties and manipulate public opinion, ultimately compromising the democratic process by influencing voters' decisions in a biased and unfair manner.

The plea further states that the public is facing a clear breach of their privacy rights, with their personal information being exploited to serve the interests of certain political organizations. "These parties, the petition asserts, are flouting the law and positioning themselves above the Constitution of India, disregarding citizens' fundamental rights in pursuit of their own political agendas," the plea said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)