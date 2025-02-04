Delhi Police Seize Vehicle with Suspected Electoral Malpractice Materials Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: The police and Flying Squad Team (FST) seized a vehicle at Inderpuri area in Delhi carrying suspected suits believed to be related to electoral malpractices, said District Election Office, New Delhi.

The vehicle was taken to PS Inderpuri, and suits (clothes) are being seized as per norms, said the District Election Office. A formal complaint has been lodged under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act and the Bharat Nirman Scheme (BNS).

"Police reported an incident involving a vehicle carrying suspected suits (clothes), responding to that FST quickly reached the spot. The vehicle was taken to PS Inderpuri, and suits (clothes) are being seized as per norms. A formal complaint has also been lodged under relevant provisions of the RP Act & BNS," the Election Office said in a post on X.

"The election machinery remains vigilant to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Citizens can also report MCC violations in real time using the cVIGIL app. Your alertness strengthens democracy!"

Meanwhile, with less than 24 hours remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, authorities have tightened security measures, implementing intensive checks and conducting route marches in sensitive and vulnerable areas across the national capital.On Monday evening, security forces conducted a flag march in the Govindpuri area in preparation for the polls.

Similarly, a flag march was conducted in the Hauz Rani area as the national capital gears up for the elections.

"As there are less than 48 hours left in the polling for the Delhi Assembly election, South district has increased its security. We have started intensive checking. We have conducted route marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas," DCP Chauhan told ANI.

Earlier on February 2, Delhi Police's Southern Range claimed to have broken previous records in registration of cases and arrests during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2025 assembly elections.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Southern Range, SK Jain, the past 24 days have witnessed unprecedented seizures and preventive actions, surpassing benchmarks set during the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, 2025, the Southern Range, covering South and South-East districts, has intensified efforts to curb illicit activities and maintain public safety in line with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives.

According to officials, the enforcement drive has resulted in the seizure of over 59,062 quarters of liquor, with 193 cases registered and 203 arrests--1.4 times higher than the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Similarly, the police have seized 50.1 kg of Ganja, 1.5 kg of Charas, and 0.7 kg of Smack under the NDPS Act, marking a 1.86 times increase over previous records.

They have also seized 73 firearms and 152 cartridges, a 3.5 times surge compared to 2024. Rs 1.22 crore in cash has also been seized, setting a new record.

In a bid to maintain law and order, over 2,447 preventive actions were initiated under BNSS/CrPC, leading to 1,271 arrests and the deposit of 3,380 licensed arms. Additionally, 138 cases were registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act, 2007. (ANI)