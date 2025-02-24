Delhi Police Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Two Nandu Gang Associates

New Delhi: Delhi police on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara before Rouse Avenue court. They are alleged to be associated with organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Gang.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed against Ritik Peter. Supplementary charge sheet has been filed under sections of MCOCA.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Ritik alias Peter. The copy has been supplied to the counsel for accused and matter is listed for scrutiny of documents on March 1.

The court has listed the supplementary charge sheet for consideration on March 1.

Meanwhile, the Judicial custody of former MLA Naresh Balyan has been extended till March 1. The period of 90 days after his arrest are going to be completed on March 3. The court has extended the judicial remand of accused Sahil and Vijay till March 12.

During arguements on consideration Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Singh submitted that there is evidence against Ritik Peter, his statement under MCOCA, statement of witness.

It was submitted that he was involved firing on the office of Jmd builder in Mohan Garden. He was also involved in firing in Najafgarh. In this case he was arrested and pistol was recovered.

There is a FSL report that the same pistol was used in firing at JMD Builder to extort money, SPP submitted. He further submitted that Statement of victim was registered. He had stated that he gave Rs. 10 lakh to the aide od Kapil Sangwan. Earlier also he gave Rs. One Lakh.

Delhi police said thag the Cognizance has been taken in Mohan Garden case. It was also submitted that Ritik has voluntary gave his Statement under Section 18 of MCOCA before the DCP. On a query by the court with regards to his retraction before the court, Delhi police submitted that he has not said that he statement was taken forcefully. His retraction has to be considered at the stage of trial.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against one co-accused Ritik alias Peter under the sections of MCOCA on December 26. As per Delhi police Ritik alias Peter is a member of organised crime syndicate allegedly led by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu who is out of country.

This charge sheet has been filed under section 3 of MCOCA and has around one thousand pages.

On December 13, the Rouse Avenue court had remanded AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in judicial custody after 7 days police remand. He was arrested on December 4. The Rouse Avenue court had dismissed the bail plea of Naresh Balyan. The same is pending before the High court. (ANI)