Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet in Constable Sandeep Malik Murder Case

RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Delhi
Jan 01, 2025, 08:28 AM
Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet

New Delhi: Delhi Police have recently filed a charge sheet against four individuals accused in the case of a police constable being hit and dragged to death.

"The incident occurred in the Nangloi area on September 29, 2024, and involved the alleged crushing of constable Sandeep Malik by a car driver," the official said.

A 400-page charge sheet was submitted on December 27 before Duty Magistrate Shubham Devadiya at the Tis Hazari court. Accused Rajnish and Dharmendra have been charged with murder and other offences under Sections 221, 132, 103, 249, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Two additional accused, Jitendra and Manoj Sheman, have been charged with allegedly harbouring the primary accused. The matter is scheduled for a hearing before the concerned judge once the court reopens.

Delhi Police said, "On the night of September 29, 2024, constable Sandeep Malik, who was on night duty in plain clothes, encountered Rajnish and Dharmendra consuming alcohol inside a car."

"When Malik stopped them, an altercation ensued. It is alleged that the accused hit the constable's bike and dragged him for approximately 10 metres, causing grievous injuries to his head and other parts of his body," delhi police said.

Police further stated that Dharmendra, who was allegedly driving the car, fled to Himachal Pradesh after the incident.

During the investigation, Delhi Police sought the remand of Rajnish to facilitate his transfer to Jhajjar in Haryana and Ponta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh for further inquiries.(ANI)

