Delhi Police detains man making false claim about Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has detained a man who claimed to have prior information about the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which turned out to be "completely baseless" following verification by the security agencies.

According to the police, the man identified as Subodh Tyagi made a phone call from Delhi's Shakarpur area late on Wednesday night, claiming to have prior information about the attack.

Tyagi, a driver by profession, alerted the police, following which the Delhi Police took immediate action and initiated an investigation in collaboration with multiple security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

After questioning the man for several hours, security agencies verified the claims and later determined that the information regarding the Pahalgam attack was "completely baseless"

As per the police, the man fabricated the claims while he was intoxicated, which caused a disturbance and consumed valuable time and resources of various law enforcement agencies. The 51-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 237/100 ml, the police stated.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In retaliation, India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime. (ANI)