Delhi Police Deports Illegal Bangladeshi Migrant in Crackdown on Unauthorized Residents

New Delhi: A Bangladeshi national who had been illegally residing in the national capital for the past four years was apprehended and deported by the Delhi Police during a verification drive conducted by the staff of Kapashera Police Station, South West District.

The illegal immigrant was identified as Lovely Khatoon Islam, a resident of Shankar Pur, Rajshahi, Bangladesh. She was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The drive was launched in response to growing concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants in Delhi. To address this issue, the South West District Police intensified efforts to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents.

Acting on credible information about illegal migrants in the Kapashera area, the police detained Khatoon Islam, who was found in possession of fake Indian national identity documents, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card.

During the verification drive, nearly 200 families were checked, and their documents were collected and verified.

The verification drive was led by Station House Officer, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, and included Women Sub-Inspector Amisha, Head Constable Shripal, and others, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vasant Kunj, Satyajeet Sarin.

The team was deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate illegal immigrants. They were systematically briefed for day and night patrolling to ensure effective vigilance and proactive measures against illegal activities.

In an earlier drive launched by the staff of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station another illegally residing Bangladeshi national was apprehended and deported to Bangladesh. The illegal immigrant identified as Md Bablu, a resident of Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Meanwhile, Delhi police have identified more than 25 "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh and have started the process to deport them to their home country, an official said.

Special Commission of Police Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the drive to identify "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh was being carried out on the orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"Following the LG's direction, we have launched a campaign in which we have started identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them. In Zone 2, the Southern zone, we have identified more than 25 such illegal immigrants so far and have also started the work of deporting them. At the same time, we had a big success in the South district, where we busted a racket in which we not only saw their route to come to India but also caught the people involved in it, who used to make their Aadhar cards here illegally," Tiwari said. (ANI)