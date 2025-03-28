Delhi Police crackdown on illegal gambling, arrest 7 accused

New Delhi: The Outer District unit of the Delhi police has busted an illegal gambling racket, arresting seven accused persons, including the kingpin, under the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

The police recovered 700 chips/coins worth Rs. 3.5 lakh, which were kept at stake for gambling, along with other gambling articles. The accused were caught red-handed at Hotel Mansion, where they were running an illegal gambling operation.

According to the police, the kingpin, Rajesh Bansal (45), was the mastermind behind the operation.

Earlier today, Delhi Police arrested a notorious robbery accused following an exchange of gunfire during an operation to apprehend him for attempting to extort money in the Vikaspuri area.

The accused, identified as Akash Jha, alias Monu, 25 years old, a resident of Indra Camp No 5, Vikaspuri, was injured in the encounter and is currently receiving treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Police said that Akash Jha, who was previously arrested in 2024 for a firing incident in Mayapuri, had recently been released from jail in November 2024.

Despite ongoing complaints from locals about his involvement in extortion activities, no formal complaints were made against him.

Acting on intelligence, the West District Operations team identified his hideout in Indira Camp No-5, Vikaspuri, and launched a raid at approximately 1:30 AM on March 28.

Upon being confronted, Jha opened fire on the police, hitting one officer's bulletproof jacket. The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring Jha in his left leg just below the knee.

The accused, with a criminal history of multiple robbery, firing, and assault cases, is also wanted in connection with the Gunda Act in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him at Police Station Vikaspuri. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)