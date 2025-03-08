Delhi Police conduct verification drive to identify illegal immigrants in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday conducted a verification drive against illegal immigrants at Jai Hindi Camp in the national capital's Vasant Kunj area.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector Ravi Malik said that during the verification process they ask people for their identity proofs for verification and all their details are verified. He added that if someone is found suspicious, their ID proofs are sent to their concerned districts for verification.

"We ask for all their ID proofs for their verification. If we find anyone suspicious, their ID proofs are sent to their concerned districts for verification. If we find someone living here illegally, they are deported... All their details are verified..." the police official said.

Earlier, on March 6, the Delhi Police also conducted a verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the Sangam Vihar area.

In January this year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the police to launch a special mission to identify Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital.

A resident of the Sangam Vihar told ANI that the police personnel had asked her when she was moved to the area. "I am from Kolkata and have lived in Delhi for the last year. The police asked me when I moved here...They checked my Aadhar card," she said.

Earlier this week, at a meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police, it was decided to intensify the measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of a drive against those staying illegally in the country.

The LG had directed the Delhi police to launch an outreach program through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verifying employees/domestic help and workers, including construction labour, in the interest of their own security.

"Resident Welfare Associations/Shopkeeper Associations may also be sensitized about the need for antecedent verification before employment. For those employers who are providing employment, accommodation or shelter to such illegal immigrants without antecedent verification, suitable legal action may also be initiated," the LG's letter in January to the Delhi Police Commissioner read.

In February this year, Delhi Police apprehended 16 people suspected of staying in India illegally.

The officials said that the people were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to a Detention Centre. (ANI)