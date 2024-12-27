Delhi Police Busts Illegal Trade of International Cigarettes, Two Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has claimed to have busted a racket involved in the illegal trade of international cigarette brands with the arrest of two people. The accused, identified as Naresh Gupta (42) and Vijay Gupta (49), are both residents of Delhi.

The arrests were made based on a tip-off about prohibited cigarettes being sold in the Kotla Mubarakpur area in New Delhi.

"On December 25, a police team initially conducted a raid at Ganpati Traders, situated at Shop No. 944, Laxmi Complex, Arjun Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. During the raid at the said premises, four prohibited cigarette brands were found, namely Esse Lights, Esse Special Gold, and Gudang Garam. The total number of prohibited Esse Lights cigarettes was 3,300. The premises were being run by Naresh Gupta, and he was apprehended from the said shop," the release read.

Further, a large cache of prohibited cigarettes was found stocked at the accused Naresh's residence. The total number of these cigarettes was 55,200, police said.

"Naresh Gupta disclosed that he was trading in these prohibited cigarettes with Vijay Gupta of M/s Virender Cigarettes Store. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at the premises of M/s Virender Cigarettes Store, situated at F-59/3, Punjabi Bazaar, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. During the raid at the said premises, two prohibited cigarette brands were found, namely Esse Lights and Mond Variance. The total quantity of these prohibited cigarettes was 3,200 (each costing Rs 10). The premises were being run by Vijay, and he was apprehended," the release read.

As per the police, interrogation of both the accused, Naresh Gupta and Vijay Gupta, revealed that they were receiving these prohibited cigarettes from local traders of the Khari Baoli area at cheaper rates. After storing them in the said premises, the stock was distributed in smaller quantities to small cigarette/pan shops at a handsome amount, thus resulting in huge profits.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that international brands without statutory warnings are popular among youth and teenagers, police said.

A total of eight international prohibited cigarette brands were recovered from the accused persons. The entire market value of the stock recovered from the accused is approximately Rs 6 lakh.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)