Delhi Police busts gang of fraudsters, arrests two fake website developers

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of fraudsters involved in a mobile tower scam after arresting the two people.

In a statement, Delhi Police said that a team of the Cyber Crime police station in the outer north district has busted a gang of fraudsters involved in a mobile tower scam by arresting two fake website developers.

"The fraudsters were found involved in a well-designed module wherein victims were falsely lured for mobile tower installations in exchange for hefty registration fees," police said.

Police said they seized two mobile phones and four laptops used to design more than 50 websites used to dupe people.

Delhi police have identified the main accused as Sarfaraz and the other accused as Monnu.

The accused orchestrated a fraudulent scheme by designing fake websites and promoting them through online advertisements. They targeted unsuspecting individuals by falsely claiming to facilitate mobile tower installations on their properties. Victims were required to pay an initial "registration fee," after which, as per the police, all communication from the fraudsters ceased.

Police registered a case under section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint and started an investigation.

The complainant, Sonu, a resident of Pooth Khurd, Delhi, reported that he was contacted via WhatsApp messages and phone calls by fraudsters who claimed to be installing a mobile tower on his property.

"They convinced him to pay a registration fee and other charges, after which all communication ceased. The complainant realized he had been defrauded and reported the matter. The total amount cheated was Rs 1,85,650," police said.

During the investigation, call details of suspected numbers and mobile numbers registered in bank accounts were obtained, and a money trail was conducted. Details of the suspected website creators were also obtained from their host, Hostinger. The details of suspected numbers were sought, police said.

A large number of cyber crooks are involved in this racket and raids are being conducted at their locations in Haryana, police said. (ANI)