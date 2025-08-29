Delhi Police bust armed auto-lifter gang, arrest four

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted an armed auto-lifter gang with the arrest of four men along with weapons and stolen vehicles.

The police on Friday said the arrests were made after intelligence inputs regarding their presence in Dwaraka district in the national capital.

A press note of the police said that on August 21, the accused persons were roaming near Hanuman Chowk, Qutub Vihar, while planning to commit a major crime. “Acting swiftly on secret information, the police team of PS Chhawla laid a trap and apprehended three accused, namely Shadik, Manga @ Mangi and Sahil, who were riding a stolen KTM Duke motorcycle.”

During their search, one US-made pistol, one country-made pistol with two live rounds, and one stolen mobile phone were recovered.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 334/25, Dt. 21.08.2025, U/s 25/54/59 Arms Act and 112 BNS, was registered at the Chhawla police station

The police, after sustained interrogation and further disclosures of the accused, arrested their associate Dilip and four additional stolen motorcycles were recovered.

The operation was carried out under the close supervision of DCP Dwarka District, guidance of ACP Jaswant Singh (ACP/Chhawla Sub-Division), and leadership of Om Prakash Sinha, SHO/Chhawla, as mentioned in the press note. The team comprised Head Constables Mahender Kumar, Pradeep, Jaswant and Praveen, and Constables Girdhari Lal and Pradeep.

The police said the accused, Shadik and Manga, were recently released from jail and are habitual offenders.

Shadik, 22, is a resident of Village Khalilpur, in district Bulandsahar, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police statement, he is involved in 12 different criminal cases, including seven in the Railways.

Manga @ Mangi is a resident of Delhi and is aged 24 years. The police said he is a budding auto-lifter and was earlier arrested in theft cases. He has five Criminal cases registered against him in Punjab and Delhi.

Sahil, 22, is a resident of Krishna Market, Shyam Vihar Ph-I, Najafgarh, Delhi. The police said that he is a first-time offender, drawn into crime by association.

Dilip hails from Auraiya district, Uttar Pradesh and is aged 22 years. The police said he is a new entrant in crime, and has been arrested for the first time.

On the basis of disclosures and recoveries, five motor vehicle theft cases and one mobile theft case have been solved. All these cases are from Delhi

DCP Ankit Singh said that the Delhi Police remain committed to acting firmly against repeat offenders and ensuring the safety of citizens.

--IANS