Delhi Police arrests two in connection with murder near Samaypur Badli Metro Station

New Delhi [India]: The Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a man near Samaypur Badli Metro Station in Delhi.

According to the police the murder took place on Wednesday night. The accused were identified as Sanjeet, 31, a resident of Suraj Park and his brother Rohit, 26.

The victim, who was stabbed to death, has been identified as Lallan. He is a neighbor of the accused persons.

Surender, the brother of the victim, told police that the accused Sanjeet used abusive remarks against him and when he questioned it, Sanjeet along with his brothers Lalit and Rohit started beating him up. Surender then called his family members namely Lallan (brother), Ravi (son), and Ranjeet (son-in-law) and they reached there to save him.

During the brawl, Sanjeet stabbed Lallan with a knife in his possession and ran away from the spot.

The police team nabbed Sanjeet from BSA Hospital and his brother Rohit was nabbed from Suraj Park, Badli. Sanjeet also sustained a minor injury in the brawl. The police reported that the accused and the victim's families had a history of quarrelling before the incident. Further investigation of the case is ongoing. (ANI)