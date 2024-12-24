Delhi Police Arrests 5 Bangladeshi Nationals, Uncovers Illegal Immigration Racket

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested 11 persons, including five Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with an illegal immigration racket, making counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.

According to the police, one of the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website for which he used to charge 15,000.

"4 suspects wanted in a murder case were arrested. During questioning, they revealed that they had come from Bangladesh. They entered India with fake documents. Here, in Delhi, they contacted a person named Sahil from a computer centre who made fake birth certificates for them. Delhi Police--South have arrested 5 Bangladeshis and 6 other people," DCP South Ankit Chauhan stated.

"These people enter India from forest areas and head to the nearest town. There they meet a person named Sento Sheikh, who gives them a fake Aadhaar card and SIM card. On arriving in Delhi, they get a fake birth certificate, and based on this they get a real Aadhar card," the DCP added.

"We have also busted a website that makes fake birth certificates. The operator of the website, Rajat Mishra and others have been arrested. 288 fake certificates were generated from this website. We have arrested a lady who got a voter card made based on a fake Aadhaar card. The illegal immigrants cross the border with the help of a contact whom we are tracking," DCP Chauhan stated.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has directed the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

According to Delhi police sources, over 1000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified so far across the city.

The police operation involved door-to-door verification, scrutiny of documents, and interrogations. Special teams comprising local police and foreign cells were deployed to conduct targeted operations. (ANI)