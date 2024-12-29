Delhi Police Arrest Two Notorious Criminals with 80 Cases in Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi: Two criminals have been arrested in the Punjabi Bagh area, according to Delhi Police DCP West Vichitra Veer on Sunday. They have committed 80 crimes in the past, most of which were armed robberies.

Speaking to ANI, Veer said, "This morning the operations team received information that two criminals accused in several cases would be in the Punjabi Bagh area... We formed several teams including officials from ATS, Special Staff and Anti-Narcotic Specialist Teams and tried to cover all the exit routes of the said area."

Veer further stated, "Around 4-4:30 am, we noticed the movement of a scooty. They tried to escape but their scooty fell and then they opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory fire, both of them got shot in their knees... One has been identified as Rinku and the other as Rohit Kapoor... They have previously committed 80 crimes, most of which were armed robbery."

The injured suspects were immediately taken to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The officials revealed that the injured are identified as Rohit Kapoor (BC of Dwarka district) and Rinkuu (BC of PS Khyala, West District), are wanted in at least seven cases of armed robbery across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)