Delhi Police arrest two for stealing luxury cars

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for stealing luxury cars in the national capital.

The police have also recovered two luxury cars from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Tabrez, alias Yusuf, a resident of Sahazadabagh, Indralok, who worked as a "dent repair" at the Mahindra car garage. The second accused was Mohammad Tausif, a resident of Sahazadabagh, Indralok. He is an associate of Mohammad Tabrez, who is involved in the theft of Scorpio N and the Thar.

The accused allegedly used social media to flaunt their activities, posting pictures and videos of the stolen vehicles on Instagram.

According to the police, a complaint was registered on March 30 about the disappearance of a Scorpio N car from the company's garage located at Rama Road, Moti Nagar, following which an FIR was registered.

During the investigation, after analyzing the CCTV footages, the police identified Mohammad Tabrez, an employee of the garage, as the prime suspect. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and revealed that he had handed the stolen car over to his associate, Mohammad Tausif.

Further investigation led to the recovery of the stolen Scorpio N car from Inderlok Metro Station Parking. The accused also confessed to their involvement in a previous theft of a Thar vehicle from a Kirti Nagar showroom and disclosed its location in his village, Darbhanga, Bihar. A team was subsequently formed and sent to the accused's village, Benipatti in Bihar's Madhubani, where the team recovered another stolen vehicle, a Thar.

Earlier on April 2, a man was arrested for his involvement in multi-crore property fraud case, Delhi police said, adding that the accused misappropriated company funds and allegedly used Rs 3.33 crore for personal expenses.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohsin Mohammed (36), who was involved in a fraudulent property sale worth crores of rupees.

The officials informed that the accused obtained credit facilities worth Rs 95 crores from Yes Bank Limited in 2016. He sold flats constructed on the mortgaged property, collecting Rs 13 crores from homebuyers. The accused allegedly used Rs 3.33 crores for personal expenses, the police added.

The police arrested Moshin on March 26, 2025, after a raid at a hotel in Nizamuddin (West). During interrogation, he admitted to misappropriating company funds. (ANI)