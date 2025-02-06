Delhi Police Arrest 35,000+ in MCC Enforcement, Seize Drugs, Arms, and Cash

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested more than 35,000 individuals and seized a wide range of illicit materials in their operation to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from January 7 to February 5, 2025.

A total of 1,098 cases were registered for MCC violations during this period. Among the key seizures were 475 unlicensed arms and 534 cartridges, with 496 individuals arrested in connection with these weapons.

Additionally, the police confiscated 114,699 litres of liquor and arrested 1,423 persons were arrested for liquor-related offences, according to the Delhi police.

The authorities also seized 206.712 kg of drugs valued at over Rs 77.9 crores, along with 1,200 drug injections. A total of 179 individuals were arrested for drug-related offences.

The police also seized Rs 11,70,29,927 in cash, 0.850 kg of gold, and 37.396 kg of silver. In preventive actions, Delhi Police arrested 35,020 individuals under various provisions and other acts.

Meanwhile, the exit polls varied in their prediction of the margin of BJP victory, with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted an AAP victory. The exit polls were released after voting concluded on Wednesday.

Delhi has 1,561,400 registered voters, including 837,617 males, 723,656 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 239,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 109,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi. (ANI)