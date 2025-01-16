Delhi police apprehends Bangladeshi transgender from Vikaspuri area

New Delhi: In a recent operation, the Delhi Police apprehended a transgender individual who lacked proper documentation and revealed during interrogation that he had entered India from Bangladesh approximately 10 years ago.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Vichitra Veer asserted that the police is conducting a campaign in all "vulnerable" areas that have the possibility of Bangladeshi residents.

"For the last 1.5 months, a campaign has been run in Delhi, under which intensive checking is being carried out in all the vulnerable pockets where there is a possibility that Bangladeshi nationals may be found. Under this campaign, we conducted search operations at various places in the western district. Earlier also, we arrested around 10 Bangladeshis from here," he said.

"Two days ago, Vikaspuri police station received information that at a particular place, some suspicious persons came. They might be involved in anti-social activities. We laid a trap and apprehended a transgender. During interrogation, we found that he did not have any documentation. The person admitted that he is a resident of Bangladesh and had come here around 10 years ago. The investigation is underway," DCP West added.

Meanwhile, in a recent operation, the Central Delhi Police detained nine Bangladeshi nationals over the past six days. Seven of the individuals were arrested from a hotel in the Nabi Karim area of Central Delhi.

Reports said that some of the detainees had entered India using tourist visas, while others had illegally crossed the border through the "donkey route" passing through West Bengal and Tripura before reaching Delhi.

With this operation, a total of 14 Bangladeshi nationals have now been detained by the Central Delhi Police, and they have been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further processing and investigation.

M Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Delhi, confirmed the operation and the arrests, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the police to curb illegal immigration and maintain law and order in the region. (ANI)