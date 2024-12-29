Delhi Police Apprehend Notorious Robbers in Punjabi Bagh Encounter, Over 80 Cases Linked

Punjabi Bagh: Delhi Police apprehended two wanted robbers during an encounter in the Punjabi Bagh area early on a Sunday in December. The incident occurred around 4:30 AM near the Cement Siding area of Madipur when police teams blocked their path following a tip-off.

Both suspects, linked to over 80 criminal cases, including seven armed robberies, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to the officials.

The robbers, identified as Ravi and Rinku, opened fire at the police when their path was blocked.

Delhi police said," Their bullets struck the BP jackets of officers; no police personnel were injured. In self-defence, the police returned fire, hitting both suspects in the legs."

The injured suspects were immediately taken to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The officials revealed that the injured are identified as Rohit Kapoor (BC of Dwarka district) and Rinkuu (BC of PS Khyala, West District), are wanted in at least seven cases of armed robbery across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Together, they have around 80 previous involvements in criminal activities.

