Delhi LG Enforces Tobacco-Free Guidelines in Schools and Colleges, Appoints Nodal Officers

New Delhi: Following his war against drug abuse, launched on December 1, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the strict implementation of tobacco-free guidelines in schools and colleges across Delhi. Nodal officers will be appointed in each educational institution to oversee compliance, according to a press statement from the LG's office on Wednesday.

After the 9th review meeting of the State-Level Committee Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), held recently, Saxena has directed for strict implementation of guidelines for tobacco-free educational institutions falling within the Directorate of Education and the Higher Education Department, added the statement.

The Chief Secretary has been instructed to issue necessary orders to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines and to appoint nodal officers in each institution to ensure the same. The names and contact details of these nodal officers will be prominently displayed in every institution, read the statement further.

During the NCORD meeting, the LG emphasised the critical role of these nodal officers in overseeing compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, and addressing concerns related to drug abuse.

The communication from the LG Secretariat to the Chief Secretary further stresses the importance of raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use, organising tobacco cessation programs, and providing counselling and support services to students and staff.

The Lieutenant Governor has also taken note of concerns raised by the Special Commissioner of Police (ANTF) regarding drug abuse in schools and colleges, as well as the lack of adequate counselling and guidance facilities for students and parents.

By implementing these comprehensive measures, LG Saxena aims to create a healthier and safer learning environment, promoting the well-being of students and discouraging harmful habits. (ANI)