Delhi LG Dissolves 7th Legislative Assembly, Clearing Path for BJP Government Formation

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from today.

This came after Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, following her party's loss in the Delhi assembly elections. She submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

The dissolution of the assembly paves the way for the formation of a new government in the national capital under the BJP's leadership.

"In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025." the LG order said.

Atishi, 43, had been serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year.

Her elevation to the top post came after Kejriwal announced resignation from his post, days after resigning from the post.

Atishi became the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

The BJP secured two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Atishi's win in Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. (ANI)