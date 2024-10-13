Delhi gym owner's murder case: Accused shot in leg, arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested one more accused on Sunday after shot in leg in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old gym owner, Nadir Shah, who was shot dead in full public view around a month ago.

According to the police, Madhur alias Ayaan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, sustained bullet injuries in both his legs in the exchange of fire took place on Narela to Bawana road on Saturday night.

Ayaan received bullet injuries in both his legs and was admitted to a hospital.

Police recovered a pistol, 8 live cartridges and one motorcycle from the spot and the accused belongs to "Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba Gang".

Earlier, a Special Cell team had arrested five persons identified as Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, Naveen Balayan and Sajid

A CCTV camera captured the chilling moment when a shooter opened fire on a busy road in the upscale Greater Kailash-1 colony.

—ANI