Delhi Govt to celebrate Hindu New Year in Assembly on March 30

New Delhi: The Delhi government will organise a cultural programme in the Delhi Assembly on March 30 on the auspicious occasion of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday said that the entire assembly would be decorated for the Hindu New Year.

"A cultural programme has been organised here (at Delhi Assembly) on March 30 on the auspicious occasion of Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2082. During this, the entire assembly will be decorated," Vijender Gupta told ANI.

"Musician Kailash Kher will perform, and a large number of people from Delhi will come here... For the first time, Hindu New Year is being celebrated here, and it is being started as a tradition," he added.

Earlier in the Assembly, Speaker Gupta said that it has been decided that questions relating to reserved subjects will be admitted by him on a case-to-case basis.

"I would like to provide my ruling and necessary directions regarding starred and unstarred questions pertaining to 'reserved subjects'. As you are aware, according to Article 239 AA, it is the subjects that are reserved, not the departments. The Home Department (such as criminal law, prosecution, Delhi Fire Service, etc.) and the Land and Building Department (such as allocation of land for hospitals or schools, housing, office accommodation, housing loans, etc.) undertake numerous functions that are not reserved," he said.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker said that the Speaker is the final authority to determine the admissibility of questions.

"As per our Rules of Procedure, the Speaker is the final authority to determine the admissibility of questions. The Speaker is empowered to decide on the admissibility of questions under Rule 48. Under Rule 291, the Speaker is authorized to interpret the rules, and their decision shall be final. Under Rule 292, the Speaker possesses residuary powers in any matter not provided for in the rules, and under Rule 293, no decision of the Speaker regarding the admission or non-admission of any question shall be called into question," he added.

"Therefore, it has been decided that questions relating to reserved subjects will be admitted by me on a case-to-case basis. In the matter of 'services', the Hon'ble Supreme Court has ruled that it is not a reserved subject, and questions pertaining to this department shall be admitted and answered," the Delhi Speaker said.

Vikram Samvat is a solar calendar that uses 12-13 lunar months per solar sidereal year. The Vikram Samvat calendar is usually 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, except for January-April when it is 56 years ahead.

The common New Year's Day in the Vikram Samvat calendar is the start of the month of Chaitra.

The Vikram Samvat is named after the legendary King Vikramaditya of Ujjain, who by tradition started this calendar back in 57 BC, though there is no historical evidence of the calendar being used before the 9th century. (ANI)