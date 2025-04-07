Delhi: Fraudster nabbed in multi-crore bank loan scam

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a man for masterminding a series of frauds involving forged property papers and stolen identities (including those of deceased individuals) to secure high-value loans from financial institutions.

The man, identified as Suresh Kumar (45), runs a cybercafe in Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

The FIR was registered at Sarita Vihar police station following a complaint by Sonal Jain, widow of the late Mahender Kumar Jain. She alleged that someone had forged their Shalimar Bagh property documents and used it to secure an overdraft facility of Rs3.2 crore from Corporation Bank's Sarita Vihar branch.

Initial investigations revealed that documents submitted in Mahender's name were forged; Mahender had passed away in 2011. The trail went cold for years, despite forensic and financial probes, until a recent fingerprint analysis showed a crucial match.

The forged documents were re-examined by the Fingerprint Bureau at Kamala Market, where two thumb impressions were found to match those of Suresh Kumar. This investigation led to his arrest on April 2, 2025.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to creating fake sale deeds, e-stamp papers, and rubber stamps, which were then used by multiple fraudsters to secure illegitimate bank loans. He admitted to operating a network that produced and supplied these forged documents across Delhi.

The accused, Suresh Kumar, has previously been named in 18 different criminal cases, including 5 registered with the EOW and 13 CBI cases. All cases are filed under serious IPC sections including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (use of forged document), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

According to EOW officials, the investigation is now focused on identifying and apprehending Kumar's accomplices. Raids are underway to seize additional forged documents, rubber stamps, and digital evidence. Authorities are mapping out the larger syndicate of financial criminals linked to Kumar. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

In light of this arrest, Delhi Police has issued a public advisory urging caution while sharing personal documents.

"Do not hand over original property or identity documents for bank loans, utility connections, or other services. When sharing photocopies, always mention the intended purpose clearly on the document," said Amrutha Guguloth, Additional Commissioner of Police, EOW, Delhi. (ANI)