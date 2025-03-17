Delhi: Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh denies allegations of medical negligence, claims patient received best possible care

New Delhi: Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh has denied the allegations of 'medical negligence' levelled by the family of a deceased patient, and said the patient was "possibly battling with a complex neurological condition" and "despite intensive care from specialized medical team" her health deteriorated.

The hospital stated that the patient, Manasvi Gupta, received continuous care and monitoring from the multidisciplinary team throughout her treatment, but despite exhaustive medical efforts, her health declined, and she passed away.

In a statement issued on March 16, the hospital said, "Ms. Manasvi Gupta was admitted on March 10 due to severe fever and seizures, indicative of a complex neurological condition. Despite intensive care from our specialized medical team, including advanced respiratory and antimicrobial therapies, her medical complications worsened. Throughout her treatment, Ms. Gupta received continuous care and monitoring from our multidisciplinary team, which was equipped with the latest medical technology. All treatment decisions adhered to the highest standards of medical practice."

"Despite exhaustive medical efforts, Ms. Gupta's health declined, and she passed away today on March 16, 2025. We extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Gupta's family and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of medical care for all our patients," the statement reads.

Earlier on Sunday, police stated that a call was received regarding an alleged case of medical negligence by doctors and a dispute with the hospital staff.

It was found that the deceased patient, Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar in Delhi, was admitted to Fortis Hospital on March 10 with complaints of fever. She remained under treatment but, unfortunately, passed away on Sunday.

A complaint has been lodged at Shalimar Bagh police station. As per the complainant's request, the deceased's body has been preserved at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for a post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem will be conducted after the constitution of a medical board by the NCT of Delhi. It has also been alleged that despite paying Rs 18 lakh, the patient did not receive adequate treatment. An investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)