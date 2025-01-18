Delhi Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains; AQI Improves as Weather Conditions Stabilize

New Delhi: A layer of fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic movement. Other parts of North India also witnessed dense fog condition this morning.

Due to fog, train and flight services disrupted in the national capital with some flights, and several trains being delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and New Delhi railway station respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

Meanwhile air quality in the national capital has improved. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index recorded at 248 at 7 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good, 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to revoke curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a marked improvement in Delhi's air quality levels.

The decision, announced on January 17, followed a review by the GRAP Sub-Committee, which observed a sustained 'improvement' in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from "Severe" to "Very Poor."

Delhi's AQI, recorded at 302 on January 16, fell well below the threshold of 350, prompting the revocation. The CAQM in an order noted that favourable meteorological conditions, including strong wind speeds, have contributed to the sustained improvement. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures under GRAP will remain in force to ensure continued air quality monitoring and prevent further deterioration.

Homeless people continued to take to night shelters to escape the increasing cold in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas.

Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog was seen enveloping Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where Maha Kumbh is ongoing. More than 7 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh.

People were seen sitting by a bonfire, near Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya to keep themselves warm as mercury dips in the city. (ANI)