Delhi Factory Fire in Najafgarh: Four Injured, Blaze Brought Under Control

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in the Najafgarh area of the national capital Delhi on Saturday, however, it has been brought under control, said officials of the fire department.

Visuals from the area show plumes of smoke emerging from the site.

A total of four workers were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital.

As per the initial information from the fire department, the incident took place at around 8.17 am on Saturday morning in the Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area, located in the Shamshan Ghat Road in Najafgarh.

Acting swiftly, the officials of the fire department rushed to the spot. A total of 17 fire tenders were present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)