Delhi Crime: Man Shot in Kalyanpuri Amid Family Feud: 2 Suspects Arrested

New Delhi: Police have arrested two individuals after a man was shot and injured in the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi on Wednesday night.

According to Delhi Police, "A man was shot last night in the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi and is currently hospitalised. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident."

Police said that the man was shot due to a long-standing family feud spanning 10 to 15 years.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on December 7, a 52-year-old man who was shot dead by unidentified assailants while returning from his morning walk in Farsh Bazar passed away.

Confirming his death, Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Prashant Gautam said that they had received a PCR call regarding the firing.

The DCP said that the victim was shot three to four times by the assailants.

"He was shot 3-4 times. Sunil Jain has died. He owned a crockery shop and was 52 years old. The family is denying any kind of threat," the DCP added. (ANI)