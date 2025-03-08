Delhi Crime Branch busts betting racket, 3 arrested from Karampura

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch busted an organised betting syndicate in the Karampura area of Delhi and arrested three individuals for their involvement in illegal betting on the Champions Trophy semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand.

According to Delhi Police, the accused have been identified as Manish Sahani (42) and Yogesh Kukreja (31), both residents of Indira Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, and Suraj (24), a resident of Hakikat Nagar, Delhi.

A total of Rs 22,62,136, deposited in different accounts, an assistant sound box (used for voice recording), one laptop, nine mobile phones, one LED TV, and multiple notepads and betting slips have been seized from their possession.

The Champions Trophy semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand was held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 5.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided a flat in DLF Towers, Karampura, on March 6 and apprehended three individuals actively engaged in betting operations, said Delhi Police.

A significant amount of betting-related equipment was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and the accused have been arrested.

The seized materials are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate was led by Manish Sahani, also known as Sunny, who operated at the highest level without involving intermediaries.

Sahani, who studied up to Class 12, previously ran a business dealing in old cars in Hakikat Nagar, Delhi. However, after incurring financial losses, he ventured into illegal betting and rented the Karampura premises to run the operation.

He managed voice recordings of bettors and handled financial transactions through bank accounts and cash dealings.

His associate, Yogesh Kukreja, a commerce graduate, has been part of the racket since 2021 and was responsible for handling the accounts.

Another accused, Suraj, a Class 10 pass-out, was tasked with receiving calls from bettors, maintaining transaction records, and updating betting accounts after matches.

Authorities are now probing the financial trail of the racket and investigating the involvement of other associates.

The Crime Branch is intensifying its efforts to dismantle the larger network linked to this organised crime. (ANI)