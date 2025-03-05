Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at residence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence on Tuesday, where a large number of people gathered to extend their greetings. Citizens and supporters presented bouquets and gifts to the Chief Minister as they met her during the event.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation, with attendees engaging in discussions with the Chief Minister. Several dignitaries and party workers were also present at the gathering.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the GTB hospital and lamented the previous Aam Aadmi Party government over the alleged wastage of healthcare equipment and 'poor state' of health infrastructure in the national capital.

Days after the CAG report was tabled in the Delhi Assembly, the Chief Minister said that hospital equipment worth thousands of crores, mentioned in the CAG report, has not been used to date since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

CM Gupta further alleged that only temporary buildings were constructed by the previous AAP government, but no real health facility is available there.

"The inspection is going on, and in this hospital, I can see that the entire godown is filled with equipment," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"As per the hospital's list, there are 458 oxygen concentrators, 146 ventilators, 36000 PPE kits. There are masks, bedding, and so many things that have been lying out here since the coronavirus outbreak. This is not just the story of one hospital, but godowns in almost every hospital are filled like this. I mentioned in the house also yesterday that equipment worth crores of Rupees is lying down in the hospitals without any utilisation. Even if any expert reviews it the equipment, it is not in the condition to be used," CM Gupta said.

She added, "Temporary buildings were made like in the Sanjay Gandhi hospital, which was made in the parking only during the COVID, and here in the sports ground, a building has been made where no facility like a Hospital is available, and the building has been made in an unplanned way. Thousands of crores have been spent on the semi-permanent structures, and they are still incomplete, and if we spend more money on them, they still cannot be used today."

Questioning AAP further, the Delhi Chief Minister asked who will pay for the thousands of crores being wasted here and demanded an answer from former CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)