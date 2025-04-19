Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Condoles Mustafabad Building Collapse Tragedy, Vows Strict Action

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday expressed condolences after four people lost their lives in a building collapse incident at Mustafabad.

In a post on X, CM Gupta asserted that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"The heart is deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the building collapse in Mustafabad. Orders have been given to investigate the incident and strict action will be ensured against the culprits. DDMA, NDRF, DFS and other agencies are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations," she said.

"Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of all the injured. My deepest condolences to those who died in this unfortunate accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," CM Rekha Gupta posted on X.

According to the latest update, four people have succumbed to their injuries, and 14 people were rescued from the incident site.

However, NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi said that around 12 people are still trapped under the debris.

"According to information received from locals, around 12 people are still trapped. Our NDRF team and other agencies are engaged in rescue work. This is a congested area, and we are facing difficulties in the movement of heavy machinery; we hope we will be able to save lives," Shahedi said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Mustafabad MLA Mohan Singh Bisht alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and such departments are drenched in corruption.

"Three months ago, when I won the elections, I was in this area. I had said at that time that this building could cause an accident. I have told the Delhi LG and MCD commissioner that action should be taken against the officials for their negligence. Appropriate compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased... The entire Mustafabad is full of buildings that can cause harm. Buildings have been constructed illegally. The power companies are not providing power connections to the poor, but there are electric poles inside the houses... MCD and such departments are drenched in corruption, and this incident has exposed them," Bisht said. (ANI)