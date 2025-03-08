Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Advocates for Daughters' Empowerment on International Women's Day

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday interacted with people at her residence as they gathered to meet and greet her.

People gathered at CM Gupta's residence and extended their wishes by giving small plants and bouquets. She also attended a program on International Women's Day 2025 at Fortis Hospital Delhi.

Speaking at the program Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "We started the 'Save the Daughter' campaign, and today, we have reached the 'Empower the Daughter' campaign. We must focus on making daughters self-reliant. There should be no difference between sons and daughters. As a father figure, Modi Ji has given great respect to this daughter, and I am thankful for it. If we provide someone with good health, consider their life improved," Rekha Gupta added. By introducing the Ujjwala Yojana, Modi Ji has uplifted women."

The Delhi Chief Minister also praised PM Modi for uplifting women through the Ujjwala Yojana, adding, "Today, with the double-engine government in Delhi, we are providing excellent healthcare services in all Delhi hospitals. Government hospitals should have good facilities so that people do not need to rush to private hospitals. Thousands of Jan Aushadhi Centers have been opened across India."

Rekha Gupta assured that "We will work to ensure that people in Delhi receive the most affordable healthcare services. Healthcare centers will be opened for the elderly and women." She criticized the previous government, stating, "The previous government hastily launched projects that were not useful and wasted crores of rupees belonging to the people of Delhi." She concluded, "Now, the Delhi budget will be presented, and all the suggestions we receive regarding healthcare will be included in the budget."

The Delhi cabinet is likely to meet on Saturday regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which would provide financial assistance worth Rs 2,500 to women residing in the national capital, sources said on Friday. According to sources, the government is expected to announce the scheme at an event today.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with officials on the Delhi budget. State Environment and Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present at the meeting.

Gupta said earlier that the budget session will begin on March 24, and the budget will be tabled by the newly formed government between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of society.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital earlier, Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritising Delhi's development.

"The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)