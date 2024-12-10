Delhi CM Atishi Vows Strict Action Following Rajouri Garden Fire Incident at Jungle Jamboree Restaurant

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday raised concerns about the Rajouri Garden based Jungle Jamboree restaurant's safety record after a fire broke out on Monday spreading to the coaching centre above it.

The Delhi CM visited the fire incident site of Rajouri Garden and took stock of the situation saying that the fire NOC of the restaurant had been cancelled by the Fire Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had also ordered its closure. Despite this, the restaurant was still operating, prompting an investigation by the Delhi Police.

Praising the swift response of the Delhi Fire Service, Atishi said, "Yesterday a fire broke out at a restaurant Jungle Jamboree. There was a huge fire which spread to the coaching centre above it and we all watched the video of how the children were jumping out of it. As soon as the fire started, eleven fire tenders of Delhi Fire Service reached this place immediately. All efforts were made to extinguish the fire continuously for several hours and the fire was completely extinguished."

"There was no casualty. The fire NOC of this restaurant was cancelled by the Delhi Fire Department. MCD had also ordered the closure of this restaurant. Despite this, the restaurant was operating. The Delhi Police is investigating the matter," she added.

The Chief Minister further vowed to take strict action against those found guilty of negligence.

"Whoever is guilty of this, strict action will be taken against them. Secondly, it has been ordered by the Delhi Fire Service that a proper audit must be conducted in the entire Delhi. If restaurants are operating anywhere without a fire license, then action should be taken against them too," Atishi said.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a statement said that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. One woman was injured in the fire incident which has been brought under control. There have been no casualties reported in the incident.

The MCD added that the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant due to a short circuit in the wiring.

"Fire was controlled by the Delhi Fire Service Department. No casualty has been reported in the fire incident," the MCD statement said.

Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI earlier in the day, "As soon as the information was received, 11 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely extinguished. A woman got injured after slipping while descending the stairs. No other person was injured"

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area. (ANI)