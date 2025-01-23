Delhi CM Atishi Accuses Police of Intimidating AAP Workers, Seeks Officer Transfers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi wrote a letter to the Election Officer of Delhi, alleging that Delhi Police is trying to close the complaint against BJP workers who allegedly intimidated AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22 and sought transfers of accused police officials.

CM Atishi has written that AAP workers are being pressured to sign false statements by police that mention that no violence or intimidation took place.

"I had made a complaint regarding intimidation of AAP volunteers by BJP workers yesterday (21.01.2025) and today (22.012025). Both complaints are enclosed. On 21.012025. I received a notice u/s 94 BNSS from SHO Govindpuri regarding the complaint made on 21.012025 (enclosed),"

"However instead of Investigating the complaints, I have come to know that our volunteers who had received threats from the BJP workers are now getting calls from the Police on the pretext of taking statements. The area SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sushi! Sharma and Constable Jai Bhagwan are approaching our volunteers. They are trying to convince our volunteers to file false statements and are persuading them to close the case," read the letter further.

"The Investigating Officer -- Sh Jai Bhagwan and Sh. Sushil Shama -- met Vijeta, Rekha Bassi, and Deepa Deol --who are volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party and dictated statements to them where it was stated that no violence or intimidation took place. They then pressurized the aforementioned persons to sign those statements," mentioned the letter.

"My volunteers are ready to give written statements in the presence of their advocate. However, the Police seem to be in a hurry to close the case and are forcing the volunteers to sign incomplete and false statements. When our volunteers objected strongly to this, the statements were torn by these police officers," the letter reads.

"Since there are deep concerns regarding the collusion of both the local SHO and IO. I have the following requests: SHO Dharamveer should be immediately transferred from AC 51 and Inspector Sushi Sharma and Constable Jai Bhagwan transferred out of AC 51."

Earlier this week, in a letter to an election official, Atishi called for the deployment of paramilitary forces in Kalkaji to ensure the safety of voters and party workers.

This comes as the assembly elections in Delhi nears its commencement date and the chaos between AAP and BJP keeps intensifying over various issues. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)