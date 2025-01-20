Delhi Assembly Polls: 397 MCC Violation Cases Registered, Massive Seizures by Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a total of 397 cases for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. These cases have been registered between the period of January 7 to January 19.

The 70-seated assembly of Delhi will go to the polls in a single-phase voting on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Additionally, the Delhi Police have seized 212 unlicensed arms and 295 cartridges along with the seizure of 36,223 litres liquor, worth more than Rs 1 crores.

The police have also seized 74.85 kilograms of drugs and 1200 injections valued at more than Rs 15 crores.

Since the enforcement of the MCC, the police also seized around Rs 3 crores (Rs 3,09,09,925) in the form of cash and around 37.39 kilograms of silver metal.

A total of 14,183 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police under provisions of preventive actions and other acts from January 7 to January 19.

The Delhi Police has been busting several criminals and seizing cash, illicit liquor and firearms as the assembly elections in the national capital are inching closer.

Earlier today, Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of illegal firearm suppliers with the arrest of its three members and recovery of several firearms.

The operation was carried out by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police of North district. The recovered items included five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols (desi kata) and 28 live cartridges.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused were also involved in supplying firearms to criminals involved in the infamous Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023.

Among the three accused, two of them have been involved in the supplying of illegal firearms for the past 20 years.

On Sunday, Delhi Police nabbed a liquor supplier for smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border ahead of Republic Day and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Sunday. (ANI)