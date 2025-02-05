Delhi Assembly Elections: Voting Ends with 57.70% Turnout Till 5 PM

New Delhi: Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory.

As per the Elections Commission of India (ECI), voters who were in the queue by the closing time were still allowed to cast their votes.

The results of this three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are set to be announced on February 8, when the vote counting will take place.

Several key political leaders exercised their right to vote, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Virendraa Sachdeva, Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, and many more.

Notable figures such as President Droupadi Murmu, CDS Anil Chauhan, former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and advocate Kapil Sibal also participated in the voting process.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections.

The North-East district of the national capital saw the highest turnout at 63.83 per cent turnout among all districts.

Whereas, the lowest turnout of 53.77 per cent was recorded in the South East district just behind the New Delhi district where a turnout of 54.37 per cent was recorded at 5 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 58.86 per cent, East 58.98 per cent, North 57.24 per cent, North West 58.05 per cent, Shahdara 61.35 per cent, South 55.72 per cent, Central 55.24 per cent and West 57.42 per cent, as of 5 pm.

The AAP, which is seeking a third term, is facing a strong challenge from the BJP leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling. (ANI)