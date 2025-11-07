Delhi Airport flight operations disrupted as ATC glitch hits over 400 flights (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced major disruptions on Friday due to a technical fault in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, impacting over 400 flights from various airlines, including Indigo, Air India, and others.

“The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) system issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored,” Indigo Airlines said on X.

Similarly, Air India Express spokesperson said, “Air India Express operates about 60 direct flights daily to 25 domestic destinations from Delhi Terminal 1 and four international flights from Terminal 3. Our teams are actively assisting guests at the airport and working closely with the authorities to minimise delays.”

Earlier, Delhi Airport took to X to issue a passenger advisory, stating: “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers reported delays, with extended waiting times both at the airport and onboard aircraft.

A passenger onboard one of the delayed flights informed IANS that the crew requested patience from travellers while the technical issue was being resolved.

Earlier in the week, the airport experienced minor disruptions due to third-party connectivity issues affecting check-in systems, which caused delays for a few airlines. That issue was reportedly resolved on Wednesday, allowing normal operations to resume. However, Friday’s ATC system glitch is separate and has affected a larger number of flights.

Passengers are advised to monitor their flight status closely and arrive at the airport well ahead of their scheduled departure times, the airlines said. Authorities continued working to restore full operational efficiency at the airport.

--IANS

sas/dpb