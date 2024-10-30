logo
Delhi: 5 year old child dies after being electrocuted from decorative electric lights of Diwali

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Radha Vihar, Mukundpur, where a 5-year-old boy named Sagar lost his life due to electrocution from Diwali decorative lights installed by the landlord, Sarjur Shah.
Oct 30, 2024, 11:22 AM
child dies after being electrocuted

New Delhi: A 5 year old child died after being electrocuted from decorative electric lights of Diwali on Tuesday night, Delhi police said.
According to Delhi Police the statement of father of the deceased namely Santosh resident of Radha Vihar, Mukundpur, Delhi said that he has three children and deceased son was his youngest son.
He further stated that his landlord Sarjur Shah had installed electric lights for decoration of house at roof of the house.
"At about 07:00 pm, mother of child informed him about electrocution of his youngest child namely Sagar, aged 5 years due to decorated electrics lights. Initially the child was taken to Venkatesh Multi-speciality Hospital, near Shiv Mandir, Mukundpur and then they had taken him to New Life Hospital, Mukherji Nagar, Delhi & New Next Hospital, Prashant Vihar. Thereafter, they reached at Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh at 10:30 pm, where doctor declared his son Sagar brought dead at 10:38 pm," Delhi police said.
A case has been registered u/s 287,106(1) BNS (285,304A IPC) at PS Bhalswa Dairy.

—ANI

