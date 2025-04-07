Delhi: 20-year-old boy stabs female friend in Delhi Cantonment area

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old boy stabbed a girl with a knife and then stabbed himself, injuring both in the national capital's Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night on the main road in the Kirby Palace area of Delhi Cantonment.

The accused has been identified as Amit (20), a resident of Delhi Cantt. According to the Delhi Police, they were friends who had known each other for a year.

The police officials received information about the incident at around 11 pm on Sunday after a passerby made a PCR call and informed them about the incident.

According to the police, there were cut marks on the face and neck of the victim girl. They also recovered a knife from the spot.

Currently, both are being treated in the hospital.

A case has been registered under the 109(1) section of BNS against the accused at PS Delhi Cantt, and an investigation is under progress.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on April 5, the Delhi Police Crime Branch Cyber Cell arrested a fugitive contractor who had been absconding since 2018 after murdering his employee from Gaya, Bihar. The accused has been identified as Lakshman Prasad.

"Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch, Daryaganj has traced and arrested a fugitive Contractor Lakshman Prasad (40 years) resident of District Nawada, Bihar from Gaya, Bihar, who had been absconding since 2018 after committing a brutal murder of his employee, a daily wage earner, in PS Mandawali, Delhi area," as per an official release.

In 2018, Lakshman Prasad, along with his nephew, murdered their employee Ram Pravesh for demanding his rightful wages. A case of murder was registered at Police Station Mandawali, and the accused was absconding since registration of FIR; hence was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Hon'ble Court in 2019.

"With surveillance and advanced tracking efforts, he successfully pinpointed the movements of Lakshman Prasad in Bihar. It was further revealed that he changed his hideouts frequently. Acting swiftly, a team of Crime Branch strategically laid traps at multiple locations in Bihar, leading to the successful apprehension of the accused from Gaya, Bihar," the release read.

The accused Lakshman Prasad, a graduate from Bihar was working as a contractor of Plaster of Paris (POP) work in Delhi. In 2018, he was working in the Mandawali area of East Delhi, and several daily wage earners were also working under his supervision, including the deceased, Ram Pravesh. (ANI)