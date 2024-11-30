Crime everywhere in Delhi Arvind Kejriwal visits family of Panchsheel Park murder victim

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the family of a man who was stabbed to death in their house in the Panchsheel Park area on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal stated that the victim's family is in deep shock as the motive behind the incident remains unclear.

"Senior citizens across Delhi are in distress, and businessmen are receiving extortion calls. Shootouts are happening in the city. Crime is rampant in Delhi. I want to ask Amit Shah--when will you take action against this? Since he became Home Minister, the situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse," the AAP chief said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, who accompanied Kejriwal during the visit, highlighted the gruesome nature of the crime, stating that the victim had been stabbed 22 times.

"One of the posh areas of South Delhi, Panchsheel Park, witnessed a brutal murder in which a man was stabbed 22 times in his own home. This incident has created an atmosphere of terror in the entire locality. A few days ago, a gym owner in the Greater Kailash area was shot dead. Today, Arvind Kejriwal met with the affected families, who are deeply shaken. Home Minister Amit Shah needs to take strict measures, and urgent steps are required to address the justice system," Bharadwaj said.

The 64-year-old man was found dead in his Panchsheel Park home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MPs staged a protest on Friday within the Parliament premises, alleging a worsening law and order situation in the national capital.

The protest was led by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and other party members.

Separately, on Thursday, an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. Fire tenders were rushed to the site, and teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell, and Bomb Disposal Squad also arrived. A high alert was sounded across the national capital following the blast. (ANI)