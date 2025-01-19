Conspiracy to Kill Kejriwal? Atishi Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Attack

New Delhi: As the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections approach near, a dramatic turn of events has unfolded in Delhi's political landscape. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made some serious allegations, claiming that criminals were sent to kill Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The attack allegedly took place during Kejriwal's election campaigning on Saturday.

Atishi on Sunday alleged that three individuals, including Rohit Tyagi, who has a history of criminal activity, including a theft case in 2011 and an attempt to murder case that carries a punishment of 10 years. Tyagi is also a close associate of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma and has been involved in his campaigning, she alleged.

"It is clear that criminals and goons were sent to kill Arvind Kejriwal. The second person involved in the attack is Rohit Tyagi, who constantly stays with Pravesh Verma and has been involved in campaigning for Pravesh Verma. He is also a criminal. There is a theft case in 2011 and a case of attempt to murder, which carries a punishment of 10 years...The third person who was present there is named Sumit, he too has a case of theft, robbery and attempt to murder going on," said Atishi.

During a press conference held here, Atishi showed photographs of the alleged attacker with Parvesh Verma.

"Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked by BJP goons in New Delhi Vidhan Sabha. If that stone had hit someone, it could have been fatal. Who was the one who attacked Arvind Kejriwal? There was a man, Rahul alias Sankey, who was seen in the attack," Atishi said.

She alleged that Sankey was involved in the campaigning of Verma.

"He is always seen with Pravesh Verma and is involved in his campaigning. This person has cases of an attempt to commit robbery, which can lead to a punishment of 7 years, cases under the Arms Act, which can lead to a punishment of 2 years," she said.

"There is an FIR in Shakarpur police station, which has sections of robbery and attempt to murder, which can lead to a punishment of 10 years, there is a case in Paharganj police station. It is clear that a criminal was sent to attack Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Atishi claimed that these individuals are not ordinary BJP workers, but rather trained goons and criminals. "All these cases show that the three BJP goons who attacked Arvind Kejriwal yesterday are not ordinary BJP workers, but trained goons and criminals. It is clear that in the panic of elections, BJP is now trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

On Saturday, AAP shared a video on their official X handle purportedly showing a stone being thrown at Kejriwal's car.

The party claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma who was also campaigning at that time.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal While BJP candidate Pravesh Verma was campaigning, goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," AAP wrote on X.

On the other hand, countering AAP's claims, BJP candidate from New Delhi seat-Parvesh Verma alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" BJP workers. He alleged that

Kejriwal's car ran over three youths, in what, he called an "attempt to murder".

On the other hand, countering AAP's claims, BJP candidate from New Delhi seat-Parvesh Verma alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" BJP workers. He alleged that Kejriwal's car ran over three youths, in what, he called an "attempt to murder"

BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Verma, also alleged that Punjab Police assaulted three unemployed youths, who were asking questions from Kejriwal.

"When AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning door-to-door near Lal Bahadur Sadan, people of New Delhi Assembly constituency were asking questions to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal about employment etc," Verma told reporters.

"When three residents named Vishal, Abhishek and Rohit who are unemployed tried to ask questions to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Police beat them up and a worker's phone was broken," he added.

The former BJP MP further alleged that Kejriwal "signalled" his driver to "crush" the three youths. Verma added that he, as well as the three victims will file an FIR for 'attempt to murder' case' against Kejriwal.

"AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's car hit the three youths and the driver of the car applied brakes after seeing the three youths but Arvind Kejriwal signaled the driver to crush them...They have been injured... This is an attempt to murder and I am going to the police station...The three youths will also file an FIR and a case of attempt to murder will also be registered," Verma added.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.(ANI)