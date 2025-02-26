CM Rekha Gupta wishes people on Maha Shivratri, prays for Delhi, country's progress

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday. She expressed her prayers for the blessings of Lord Shiva and the progress of Delhi and the country.

"I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of MahaShivratri. I pray that the blessings of Bhole Nath stay with us and that Delhi and the country progress," CM Gupta told ANI.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal offered prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Khandelwal expressed his hope that Maha Shivratri would bring prosperity to people's lives and prayed for the country's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership

"Today, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and I have offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple. I hope that Maha Shivratri brings prosperity to the lives of the people of the country. I have prayed to Lord Shiv that the country develops under the leadership of PM Modi," Khandelwal said.

Meanwhile, Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours for the last 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

Several Akharas participated in the Maha Kumbh, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

Akharas play a crucial role in the Shahi Snan. Akharas are religious orders of monks belonging to various sects, including Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Udasi. Each Akhara has its head, known as the 'Mahamandaleshwar.'

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.(ANI)