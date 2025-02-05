CEC Rajiv Kumar Praises Delhi Election Arrangements, Ensures Fairness

New Delhi: After casting his vote at a polling station in New Moti Bagh, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday acknowledged the efforts of election officials and security forces in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Delhi Assembly elections.

In a statement to ANI, Kumar thanked the efforts of polling officials, security forces, MCD, and NDMC, saying, "...I would like to thank all polling officials, security forces, MCD, NDMC. Everyone had been working hard and with dedication for the last 1-2 months. All RO (Returning Officers) and DCPs are working hard."

"As a result, more than 12,000-13,000 rallies were done peacefully in Delhi in the past 1 month. The small incidents that happened and which were complained about, immediate action was taken upon them. This is fairness and a level playing field," he continued.

He assured that the Election Commission (EC) has taken steps to ensure the elections are fair, adding, "We have given strict orders to ensure level playing field and fairness. If they don't do this, EC will be very tough with them."

Addressing complaints raised by political parties, Kumar emphasized the effectiveness of the cVigil app, stating, "CVigil is very effective. Population, leaders and candidates have utilised cVigil. It has a digital trail... Besides this, all complaints have been dealt with, on the basis of facts and law..."

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections in Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi. Gandhi was accompanied by New Delhi Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit and other workers of the party.

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly constituency against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Congress is eyeing to reclaim its power in the high-stakes Delhi assembly polls. The Congress party has failed to open its account in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections. This year, the party is hoping for a change.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)