CBI arrests Delhi Police Head Constable while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Head Constable of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for not registering an FIR against the complainant, an official of the probe agency said on Tuesday.

Head Constable Rajkumar Meena, posted at Police Station Ashok Vihar, was booked on Monday, the official said.

It was alleged that a Sub-Inspector (SI) and the accused Head Constable demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for not registering an FIR against him.

After negotiation, the accused Head Constable agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for closing the complaint pending against him.

Meena was arrested while accepting a Rs 1 lakh as part payment on Monday, the CBI said in a statement.

The Head-Constable was taken into custody after the federal probe agency laid a trap and caught him red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant as part-payment.

In a separate case, the CBI on Monday arrested Arjun Prakash, the alleged kingpin of a transnational cyber fraud syndicate that had been busted earlier this year as part of the agency's flagship Operation Chakra.

Arjun Prakash, who had been on the run since May 2025, was intercepted at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi, with the assistance of Immigration officials while attempting to board a flight to Kathmandu. He was immediately taken into custody, a statement of the probe agency said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in May following intelligence inputs and, in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, the US), the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), and Microsoft Corporation.

As part of the operation, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Noida, leading to the dismantling of a fraudulent call centre operating under the name FirstIdea in the Noida Special Economic Zone. The facility was allegedly involved in a tech-support scam targeting citizens in the UK, Australia, and several European Union countries.

According to the CBI, Prakash was the principal architect and beneficiary of the operation. He allegedly established FirstIdea and supervised its daily functioning.

Despite the registration of the case in May, Prakash consistently evaded law enforcement, forcing the agency to issue lookout notices.

