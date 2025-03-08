CAIT with ADSEI organised National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave in Delhi

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in association with the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI), organized a National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, on Saturday. This event was attended by over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CAIT Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal made an announcement, stating that CAIT, in collaboration with ADSEI and other trade bodies across the country, under the mentorship of its Advisor & former Union Minister Smriti Irani, will economically and socially empower five lakh women entrepreneurs in the next year.

Addressing the gathering, Uttarakhan CM Pushkar Dhami praised CAIT and ADSEI initiatives in fostering women's entrepreneurship and reaffirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is committed to empowering women across all sectors.

The conclave also witnessed the presence of former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who extended her best wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She highlighted the vital role of women in India's economic landscape and expressed her gratitude towards all men who contribute to women's financial empowerment, ensure social respect, and foster a safe and supportive environment for them.

The President of ADSEI Dr Sanjeev kumar said, "Today marks a historic milestone as we celebrate the incredible spirit and determination of women entrepreneurs at the National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave. This mega event, organized in collaboration with CAIT, is a testament to the growing role of women in India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. With over 10,000 participants, we are witnessing a powerful movement towards financial independence and self-reliance. ADSEI remains committed to empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering an inclusive, growth-oriented business environment."

This initiative will integrate key government schemes such as 'Lakhpati Didi' and other flagship programs of PM Modi, ensuring financial independence for women entrepreneurs. The program will be powered by the Common Service Centre (CSC) of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) to facilitate digital and financial inclusion. (ANI)